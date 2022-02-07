A total of 2,041 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,085 on Sunday, 2,985 on Friday, 3,398 on Thursday, 3,354 on Wednesday and 4,069 on Tuesday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 57,623 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 7.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on February 7 shows nationally there were 45 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 158,363 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 7.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 57,001

New cases: 187

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,550.1

Gosport

Total cases: 20,683

New cases: 85

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,425.2

Havant

Total cases: 30,389

New cases: 102

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,053.5

Fareham

Total cases: 26,581

New cases: 121

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,848.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 27,497

New cases: 147

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,204

Winchester

Total cases: 30,313

New cases: 112

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,072.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 44,903

New cases: 207

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,260.5

Eastleigh

Total cases: 35,384

New cases: 143

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,109.8

Hart

Total cases: 24,952

New cases: 129

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,563.5

New Forest

Total cases: 36,328

New cases: 139

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,221.7

Rushmoor

Total cases: 28,209

New cases: 130

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 29,886.5

Test Valley

Total cases: 31,590

New cases: 122

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,842.1

Southampton

Total cases: 66,233

New cases: 251

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,192.3

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 29,372

New cases: 166

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,641.5

