2,041 new Covid cases confirmed on February 7 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,041 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,085 on Sunday, 2,985 on Friday, 3,398 on Thursday, 3,354 on Wednesday and 4,069 on Tuesday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 57,623 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 7.
Data released on February 7 shows nationally there were 45 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 158,363 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 7.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 57,001
New cases: 187
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,550.1
Gosport
Total cases: 20,683
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,425.2
Havant
Total cases: 30,389
New cases: 102
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,053.5
Fareham
Total cases: 26,581
New cases: 121
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,848.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 27,497
New cases: 147
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,204
Winchester
Total cases: 30,313
New cases: 112
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,072.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 44,903
New cases: 207
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,260.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 35,384
New cases: 143
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,109.8
Hart
Total cases: 24,952
New cases: 129
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,563.5
New Forest
Total cases: 36,328
New cases: 139
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,221.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 28,209
New cases: 130
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 29,886.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 31,590
New cases: 122
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,842.1
Southampton
Total cases: 66,233
New cases: 251
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,192.3
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 29,372
New cases: 166
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,641.5
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.