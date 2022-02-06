A total of 2,085 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,985 on Friday, 3,398 on Thursday, 3,354 on Wednesday and 4,069 on Tuesday – no updates on Monday and last Sunday due to changes in way the figures were reported.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 54,095 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 6.

Data released on February 6 shows nationally there were 75 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 158,318 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 6.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 56,814

New cases: 198

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,277.2

Gosport

Total cases: 20,598

New cases: 61

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,147.7

Havant

Total cases: 30,287

New cases: 118

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,778.9

Fareham

Total cases: 26,460

New cases: 98

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,558.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 27,350

New cases: 178

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,807.5

Winchester

Total cases: 30,191

New cases: 119

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,774.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 44,694

New cases: 224

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,864.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 35,241

New cases: 137

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,779.2

Hart

Total cases: 24,823

New cases: 146

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,116.8

New Forest

Total cases: 36,189

New cases: 181

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,946.1

Rushmoor

Total cases: 28,079

New cases: 148

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 29,402.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 31,468

New cases: 120

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,540.9

Southampton

Total cases: 65,982

New cases: 252

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,888.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 29,206

New cases: 105

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,322.4

