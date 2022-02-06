2,085 new Covid cases confirmed on February 6 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,085 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,985 on Friday, 3,398 on Thursday, 3,354 on Wednesday and 4,069 on Tuesday – no updates on Monday and last Sunday due to changes in way the figures were reported.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 54,095 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 6.
Data released on February 6 shows nationally there were 75 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 158,318 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 6.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 56,814
New cases: 198
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,277.2
Gosport
Total cases: 20,598
New cases: 61
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,147.7
Havant
Total cases: 30,287
New cases: 118
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,778.9
Fareham
Total cases: 26,460
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,558.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 27,350
New cases: 178
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,807.5
Winchester
Total cases: 30,191
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,774.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 44,694
New cases: 224
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,864.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 35,241
New cases: 137
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,779.2
Hart
Total cases: 24,823
New cases: 146
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,116.8
New Forest
Total cases: 36,189
New cases: 181
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,946.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 28,079
New cases: 148
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 29,402.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 31,468
New cases: 120
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,540.9
Southampton
Total cases: 65,982
New cases: 252
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,888.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 29,206
New cases: 105
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,322.4
