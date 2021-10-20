2,097 new Covid cases confirmed on October 20 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,097 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,640 on Monday, 1,420 on Friday, 1,515 on Thursday.
A total of 49,139 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 20.
Data released on October 20 shows nationally there were 179 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 139,031 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 20.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 27,971
New cases: 223
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,028.4
Gosport
Total cases: 9,167
New cases: 130
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,825.6
Havant
Total cases: 13,784
New cases: 121
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,910.3
Fareham
Total cases: 11,161
New cases: 115
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,593.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 10,741
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,673.
Winchester
Total cases: 12,041
New cases: 160
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,562
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 18,272
New cases: 157
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,279
Eastleigh
Total cases: 14,886
New cases: 163
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,984.4
Hart
Total cases: 10,421
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,676.4
New Forest
Total cases: 14,731
New cases: 185
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,199.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 12,635
New cases: 93
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,386.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 12,794
New cases: 138
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,061.1
Southampton
Total cases: 31,352
New cases: 226
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,398.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 14,223
New cases: 170
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,995.4
