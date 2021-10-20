A total of 2,097 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,640 on Monday, 1,420 on Friday, 1,515 on Thursday.

A total of 49,139 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 20.

Data released on October 20 shows nationally there were 179 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 139,031 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 20.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 27,971

New cases: 223

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,028.4

Gosport

Total cases: 9,167

New cases: 130

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,825.6

Havant

Total cases: 13,784

New cases: 121

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,910.3

Fareham

Total cases: 11,161

New cases: 115

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,593.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 10,741

New cases: 116

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,673.

Winchester

Total cases: 12,041

New cases: 160

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,562

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 18,272

New cases: 157

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,279

Eastleigh

Total cases: 14,886

New cases: 163

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,984.4

Hart

Total cases: 10,421

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,676.4

New Forest

Total cases: 14,731

New cases: 185

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,199.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 12,635

New cases: 93

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,386.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 12,794

New cases: 138

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,061.1

Southampton

Total cases: 31,352

New cases: 226

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,398.4

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 14,223

New cases: 170

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,995.4

