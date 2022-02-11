2,105 new Covid cases confirmed on February 11 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,105 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,257 in Thursday, 2,576 on Wednesday,2,213 on Tuesday, 2,041 on Monday, 2,085 on Sunday, and 2,985 last Friday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 58,899 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 11.
Data released on February 11 shows nationally there were 193 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 159,351 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 11.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 57,876
New cases: 197
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,957.7
Gosport
Total cases: 20,998
New cases: 79
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,797.2
Havant
Total cases: 30,889
New cases: 112
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,449.3
Fareham
Total cases: 27,058
New cases: 109
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,258.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 28,171
New cases: 156
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,748.3
Winchester
Total cases: 30,835
New cases: 118
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,486.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 45,805
New cases: 222
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,767.9
Eastleigh
Total cases: 35,883
New cases: 148
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,478
Hart
Total cases: 25,513
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,138.2
New Forest
Total cases: 37,083
New cases: 184
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,641.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 28,762
New cases: 141
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 30,472.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 32,106
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,247.9
Southampton
Total cases: 67,389
New cases: 254
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,649.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 30,061
New cases: 157
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,125.7
