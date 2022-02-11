A total of 2,105 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,257 in Thursday, 2,576 on Wednesday,2,213 on Tuesday, 2,041 on Monday, 2,085 on Sunday, and 2,985 last Friday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 58,899 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 11.

Data released on February 11 shows nationally there were 193 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 159,351 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 11.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 57,876

New cases: 197

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,957.7

Gosport

Total cases: 20,998

New cases: 79

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,797.2

Havant

Total cases: 30,889

New cases: 112

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,449.3

Fareham

Total cases: 27,058

New cases: 109

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,258.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 28,171

New cases: 156

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,748.3

Winchester

Total cases: 30,835

New cases: 118

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,486.8

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 45,805

New cases: 222

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,767.9

Eastleigh

Total cases: 35,883

New cases: 148

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,478

Hart

Total cases: 25,513

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,138.2

New Forest

Total cases: 37,083

New cases: 184

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,641.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 28,762

New cases: 141

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 30,472.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 32,106

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,247.9

Southampton

Total cases: 67,389

New cases: 254

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,649.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 30,061

New cases: 157

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,125.7

