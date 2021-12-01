A total of 2,143 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,756 on Tuesday, 1,411 on Monday, 1,504 on Sunday, 2,027 on Friday, 1,575 on Thursday, 1,488 last Wednesday.

A total of 48,374 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 1.

Data released on December 1 shows nationally there were 171 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 145,140 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 1.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 33,997

New cases: 287

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,835.2

Gosport

Total cases: 12,382

New cases: 88

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,622.3

Havant

Total cases: 17,526

New cases: 151

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,872.2

Fareham

Total cases: 14,851

New cases: 144

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,765.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 14,483

New cases: 106

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,695.1

Winchester

Total cases: 16,146

New cases: 138

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,821.9

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 23,020

New cases: 127

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,950

Eastleigh

Total cases: 19,960

New cases: 190

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,728.5

Hart

Total cases: 13,426

New cases: 87

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,755

New Forest

Total cases: 20,035

New cases: 197

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,152.3

Rushmoor

Total cases: 15,675

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,607.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 17,358

New cases: 157

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,650.2

Southampton

Total cases: 38,620

New cases: 249

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,272.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 18,353

New cases: 118

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,897.8

