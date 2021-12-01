2,143 new Covid cases confirmed on December 1 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,143 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,756 on Tuesday, 1,411 on Monday, 1,504 on Sunday, 2,027 on Friday, 1,575 on Thursday, 1,488 last Wednesday.
A total of 48,374 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 1.
Data released on December 1 shows nationally there were 171 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 145,140 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 1.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 33,997
New cases: 287
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,835.2
Gosport
Total cases: 12,382
New cases: 88
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,622.3
Havant
Total cases: 17,526
New cases: 151
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,872.2
Fareham
Total cases: 14,851
New cases: 144
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,765.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 14,483
New cases: 106
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,695.1
Winchester
Total cases: 16,146
New cases: 138
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,821.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 23,020
New cases: 127
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,950
Eastleigh
Total cases: 19,960
New cases: 190
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,728.5
Hart
Total cases: 13,426
New cases: 87
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,755
New Forest
Total cases: 20,035
New cases: 197
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,152.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 15,675
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,607.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 17,358
New cases: 157
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,650.2
Southampton
Total cases: 38,620
New cases: 249
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,272.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 18,353
New cases: 118
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,897.8
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.