A total of 2,195 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,580 on Tuesday, 1,442 on Monday, 1,422 on Sunday, 1,458 on Saturday, 2,105 on Friday, 2,257 in Thursday, 2,576 on Wednesday and 2,213 last Tuesday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 54,218 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 16.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on February 16 shows nationally there were 199 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 160,038 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 16.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 58,628

New cases: 225

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,308

Gosport

Total cases: 21,317

New cases: 78

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,173.9

Havant

Total cases: 31,310

New cases: 119

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,782.5

Fareham

Total cases: 27,477

New cases: 117

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,618.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 28,716

New cases: 152

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,188.4

Winchester

Total cases: 31,282

New cases: 111

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,841.8

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 46,631

New cases: 212

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,232.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 36,510

New cases: 147

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,940.7

Hart

Total cases: 25,987

New cases: 113

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,623.8

New Forest

Total cases: 37,814

New cases: 176

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,048.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 29,227

New cases: 121

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 30,965.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 32,655

New cases: 177

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,687.5

Southampton

Total cases: 68,365

New cases: 270

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,035.4

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 30,723

New cases: 177

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,590.9

