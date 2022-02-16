2,195 new Covid cases confirmed on February 16 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,195 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,580 on Tuesday, 1,442 on Monday, 1,422 on Sunday, 1,458 on Saturday, 2,105 on Friday, 2,257 in Thursday, 2,576 on Wednesday and 2,213 last Tuesday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 54,218 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 16.
Data released on February 16 shows nationally there were 199 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 160,038 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 16.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 58,628
New cases: 225
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,308
Gosport
Total cases: 21,317
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,173.9
Havant
Total cases: 31,310
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,782.5
Fareham
Total cases: 27,477
New cases: 117
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,618.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 28,716
New cases: 152
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,188.4
Winchester
Total cases: 31,282
New cases: 111
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,841.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 46,631
New cases: 212
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,232.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 36,510
New cases: 147
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,940.7
Hart
Total cases: 25,987
New cases: 113
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,623.8
New Forest
Total cases: 37,814
New cases: 176
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,048.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 29,227
New cases: 121
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 30,965.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 32,655
New cases: 177
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,687.5
Southampton
Total cases: 68,365
New cases: 270
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,035.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 30,723
New cases: 177
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,590.9
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.