2,213 new Covid cases confirmed on February 8 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,213 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,041 on Monday, 2,085 on Sunday, 2,985 on Friday, 3,398 on Thursday, 3,354 on Wednesday and 4,069 on Tuesday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 66,183 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 8.
Data released on February 8 shows nationally there were 314 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 158,677 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 7.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 57,235
New cases: 234
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,659.1
Gosport
Total cases: 20,757
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,512.6
Havant
Total cases: 30,507
New cases: 118
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,146.9
Fareham
Total cases: 26,705
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,954.7
East Hampshire
Total cases: 27,662
New cases: 165
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,337.2
Winchester
Total cases: 30,432
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,166.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 45,101
New cases: 198
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,371.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 35,551
New cases: 167
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,233
Hart
Total cases: 25,104
New cases: 152
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,719.2
New Forest
Total cases: 36,509
New cases: 181
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,322.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 28,333
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 30,017.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 31,720
New cases: 130
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,944.4
Southampton
Total cases: 66,504
New cases: 271
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,299.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 29,528
New cases: 156
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,751.1
