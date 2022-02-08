A total of 2,213 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,041 on Monday, 2,085 on Sunday, 2,985 on Friday, 3,398 on Thursday, 3,354 on Wednesday and 4,069 on Tuesday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 66,183 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 8.

Data released on February 8 shows nationally there were 314 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 158,677 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 7.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 57,235

New cases: 234

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,659.1

Gosport

Total cases: 20,757

New cases: 74

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,512.6

Havant

Total cases: 30,507

New cases: 118

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,146.9

Fareham

Total cases: 26,705

New cases: 124

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,954.7

East Hampshire

Total cases: 27,662

New cases: 165

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,337.2

Winchester

Total cases: 30,432

New cases: 119

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,166.8

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 45,101

New cases: 198

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,371.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 35,551

New cases: 167

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,233

Hart

Total cases: 25,104

New cases: 152

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,719.2

New Forest

Total cases: 36,509

New cases: 181

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,322.4

Rushmoor

Total cases: 28,333

New cases: 124

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 30,017.9

Test Valley

Total cases: 31,720

New cases: 130

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,944.4

Southampton

Total cases: 66,504

New cases: 271

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,299.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 29,528

New cases: 156

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,751.1

