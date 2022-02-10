A total of 2,257 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,576 on Wednesday,2,213 on Tuesday, 2,041 on Monday, 2,085 on Sunday, 2,985 on Friday and 3,398 last Thursday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 66,638 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 10.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on February 10 shows nationally there were 206 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 159,159 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 10.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 57,679

New cases: 218

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,865.9

Gosport

Total cases: 20,919

New cases: 97

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,703.9

Havant

Total cases: 30,777

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,360.6

Fareham

Total cases: 26,949

New cases: 119

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,164.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 28,015

New cases: 165

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,622.3

Winchester

Total cases: 30,717

New cases: 145

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,393.1

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 45,583

New cases: 198

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,643

Eastleigh

Total cases: 35,883

New cases: 148

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,478

Hart

Total cases: 25,399

New cases: 144

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,021.4

New Forest

Total cases: 36,899

New cases: 193

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,539.5

Rushmoor

Total cases: 28,631

New cases: 144

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,539.5

Test Valley

Total cases: 31,992

New cases: 132

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,158.3

Southampton

Total cases: 67,135

New cases: 267

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,549

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 29,904

New cases: 183

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,015.3

