2,257 new Covid cases confirmed on February 10 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,257 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,576 on Wednesday,2,213 on Tuesday, 2,041 on Monday, 2,085 on Sunday, 2,985 on Friday and 3,398 last Thursday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 66,638 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 10.
Data released on February 10 shows nationally there were 206 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 159,159 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 10.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 57,679
New cases: 218
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,865.9
Gosport
Total cases: 20,919
New cases: 97
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,703.9
Havant
Total cases: 30,777
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,360.6
Fareham
Total cases: 26,949
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,164.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 28,015
New cases: 165
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,622.3
Winchester
Total cases: 30,717
New cases: 145
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,393.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 45,583
New cases: 198
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,643
Eastleigh
Total cases: 35,883
New cases: 148
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,478
Hart
Total cases: 25,399
New cases: 144
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,021.4
New Forest
Total cases: 36,899
New cases: 193
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,539.5
Rushmoor
Total cases: 28,631
New cases: 144
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,539.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 31,992
New cases: 132
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,158.3
Southampton
Total cases: 67,135
New cases: 267
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,549
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 29,904
New cases: 183
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,015.3
