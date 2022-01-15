2,258 new Covid cases confirmed on January 15 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,258 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,652 on Friday, 2,704 on Thursday, 3,260 on Wednesday, 2,296 on Tuesday, 2,451 on Monday, and 3,063 on Sunday.
A total of 81,713new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 15.
Data released on January 15 shows nationally there were 287 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 151,899 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 15.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 47,946
New cases: 265
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,332.5
Gosport
Total cases: 17,334
New cases: 95
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,470.2
Havant
Total cases: 25,094
New cases: 129
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,862.4
Fareham
Total cases: 21,977
New cases: 121
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,890.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 21,846
New cases: 139
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,640.8
Winchester
Total cases: 24,610
New cases: 153
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,543.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 35,396
New cases: 253
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,912.2
Eastleigh
Total cases: 29,353
New cases: 151
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,659.5
Hart
Total cases: 20,338
New cases: 92
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,836.4
New Forest
Total cases: 30,141
New cases: 150
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,777.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 22,531
New cases: 123
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,870.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 26,192
New cases: 149
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,597.2
Southampton
Total cases: 54,652
New cases: 327
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,612.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 24,697
New cases: 111
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,356.1
