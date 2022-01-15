A total of 2,258 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,652 on Friday, 2,704 on Thursday, 3,260 on Wednesday, 2,296 on Tuesday, 2,451 on Monday, and 3,063 on Sunday.

A total of 81,713new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 15.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on January 15 shows nationally there were 287 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 151,899 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 15.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 47,946

New cases: 265

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,332.5

Gosport

Total cases: 17,334

New cases: 95

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,470.2

Havant

Total cases: 25,094

New cases: 129

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,862.4

Fareham

Total cases: 21,977

New cases: 121

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,890.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 21,846

New cases: 139

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,640.8

Winchester

Total cases: 24,610

New cases: 153

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,543.4

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 35,396

New cases: 253

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,912.2

Eastleigh

Total cases: 29,353

New cases: 151

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,659.5

Hart

Total cases: 20,338

New cases: 92

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,836.4

New Forest

Total cases: 30,141

New cases: 150

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,777.7

Rushmoor

Total cases: 22,531

New cases: 123

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,870.9

Test Valley

Total cases: 26,192

New cases: 149

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,597.2

Southampton

Total cases: 54,652

New cases: 327

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,612.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 24,697

New cases: 111

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,356.1

