2,296 new Covid cases confirmed on January 11 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,296 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,451 on Monday, 3,063 on Sunday, 4,194 on Friday, 4,273 on Thursday, 4,197 Wednesday, and 3,944 last Tuesday.
A total of 120,821 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 11.
Data released on January 11 shows nationally there were 379 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 150,609 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 11.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 46,724
New cases: 264
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,763.3
Gosport
Total cases: 16,885
New cases: 108
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,940
Havant
Total cases: 24,349
New cases: 137
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,812.5
Fareham
Total cases: 21,409
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,402.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 21,169
New cases: 141
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,094.1
Winchester
Total cases: 23,952
New cases: 131
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,020.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 34,261
New cases: 227
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,273.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 28,649
New cases: 155
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,140.1
Hart
Total cases: 19,902
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,389.7
New Forest
Total cases: 29,326
New cases: 170
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,324.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 21,828
New cases: 107
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,126.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 25,431
New cases: 164
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,998.7
Southampton
Total cases: 53,207
New cases: 325
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,041.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 24,139
New cases: 154
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,963.9
