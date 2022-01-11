A total of 2,296 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,451 on Monday, 3,063 on Sunday, 4,194 on Friday, 4,273 on Thursday, 4,197 Wednesday, and 3,944 last Tuesday.

A total of 120,821 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 11.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on January 11 shows nationally there were 379 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 150,609 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 11.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 46,724

New cases: 264

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,763.3

Gosport

Total cases: 16,885

New cases: 108

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,940

Havant

Total cases: 24,349

New cases: 137

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,812.5

Fareham

Total cases: 21,409

New cases: 124

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,402.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 21,169

New cases: 141

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,094.1

Winchester

Total cases: 23,952

New cases: 131

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,020.8

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 34,261

New cases: 227

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,273.7

Eastleigh

Total cases: 28,649

New cases: 155

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,140.1

Hart

Total cases: 19,902

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,389.7

New Forest

Total cases: 29,326

New cases: 170

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,324.1

Rushmoor

Total cases: 21,828

New cases: 107

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,126.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 25,431

New cases: 164

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,998.7

Southampton

Total cases: 53,207

New cases: 325

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,041.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 24,139

New cases: 154

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,963.9

