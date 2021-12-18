A total of 2,351 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,304 on Thursday, 2,239 on Wednesday, 1,687 on Tuesday, 1,885 on Monday, 1,444 on Sunday, 1,904 on Saturday, and 1,862 last Friday.

A total of 90,418 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 18.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on December 18 shows nationally there were 125 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 147,173 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 18.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 37,514

New cases: 213

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,473.4

Gosport

Total cases: 13,630

New cases: 67

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,096.1

Havant

Total cases: 19,468

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,409.3

Fareham

Total cases: 16,738

New cases: 101

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,387.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 16,458

New cases: 162

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,289.9

Winchester

Total cases: 18,605

New cases: 189

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,774.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 25,814

New cases: 223

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,521.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 22,475

New cases: 175

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,584.3

Hart

Total cases: 15,482

New cases: 177

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,861.4

New Forest

Total cases: 22,718

New cases: 174

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,645.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 17,154

New cases: 148

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,174.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 19,808

New cases: 151

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,576.9

Southampton

Total cases: 42,598

New cases: 366

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,845.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 20,323

New cases: 101

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,282.2

A message from the Editor