2,351 new Covid cases confirmed on December 18 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,351 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,304 on Thursday, 2,239 on Wednesday, 1,687 on Tuesday, 1,885 on Monday, 1,444 on Sunday, 1,904 on Saturday, and 1,862 last Friday.
A total of 90,418 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 18.
Data released on December 18 shows nationally there were 125 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 147,173 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 18.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 37,514
New cases: 213
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,473.4
Gosport
Total cases: 13,630
New cases: 67
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,096.1
Havant
Total cases: 19,468
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,409.3
Fareham
Total cases: 16,738
New cases: 101
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,387.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 16,458
New cases: 162
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,289.9
Winchester
Total cases: 18,605
New cases: 189
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,774.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 25,814
New cases: 223
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,521.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 22,475
New cases: 175
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,584.3
Hart
Total cases: 15,482
New cases: 177
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,861.4
New Forest
Total cases: 22,718
New cases: 174
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,645.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 17,154
New cases: 148
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,174.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 19,808
New cases: 151
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,576.9
Southampton
Total cases: 42,598
New cases: 366
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,845.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 20,323
New cases: 101
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,282.2
