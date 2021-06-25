239 Covid cases confirmed on June 25 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 239 cases reported on Friday combined in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 471 on Wednesday and Thursday combined, 175 on Tuesday, 160 on Monday, 173 on Sunday and 167 on Saturday of last week.
A total of 15,810 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 25.
Data released on June 25 shows nationally there were 18 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,066 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 25.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,995
New cases: 42
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,977.5
Gosport
Total cases: 3,982
New cases: 11
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,693.7
Havant
Total cases: 7,273
New cases: 18
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,762.2
Fareham
Total cases: 5,420
New cases: 14
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,663
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,072
New cases: 12
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,146.9
Winchester
Total cases: 5,139
New cases: 18
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,115.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,570
New cases: 19
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,853.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 6,077
New cases: 13
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,549.2
Hart
Total cases: 4,622
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,761.4
New Forest
Total cases: 6,409
New cases: 20
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,558.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,061
New cases: 11
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,521.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,713
New cases: 18
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,528.4
Southampton
Total cases: 15,714
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,222.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,922
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,882.5
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.