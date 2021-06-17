242 Covid cases confirmed on June 17 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 242 cases reported on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 157 on Wednesday, 93 on Tuesday, 121 on Monday, 126 on Sunday, 101 on Saturday and 139 on Friday last week.
A total of 11,007 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 17.
Data released on June 17 shows nationally there were 19 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,945 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 17.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,704
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,842.1
Gosport
Total cases: 3,948
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,653.6
Havant
Total cases: 7,201
New cases: 10
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,705.1
Fareham
Total cases: 5,342
New cases: 9
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,595.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,009
New cases: 10
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,095.4
Winchester
Total cases: 5,046
New cases: 12
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,041.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,454
New cases: 11
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,787.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,980
New cases: 10
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,476.6
Hart
Total cases: 4,545
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,682
New Forest
Total cases: 6,318
New cases: 16
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,508.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,983
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,438.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,596
New cases: 17
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,435.6
Southampton
Total cases: 15,391
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,095
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,899
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,866.3
