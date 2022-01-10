A total of 2,451 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,063 on Sunday, 4,194 on Friday, 4,273 on Thursday, 4,197 Wednesday, 3,944 on Tuesday and 3,066 last Monday.

A total of 142,224 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 10.

Data released on January 10 shows nationally there were 77 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 150,231 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 10.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 46,460

New cases: 282

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,640.3

Gosport

Total cases: 16,777

New cases: 102

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,812.5

Havant

Total cases: 24,349

New cases: 137

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,812.5

Fareham

Total cases: 21,285

New cases: 124

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,295.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 21,028

New cases: 184

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,980.2

Winchester

Total cases: 23,821

New cases: 129

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,916.8

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 34,034

New cases: 228

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,146

Eastleigh

Total cases: 28,494

New cases: 144

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,025.7

Hart

Total cases: 19,813

New cases: 147

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,298.5

New Forest

Total cases: 29,156

New cases: 207

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,229.4

Rushmoor

Total cases: 21,721

New cases: 227

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,012.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 25,267

New cases: 158

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,869.8

Southampton

Total cases: 52,882

New cases: 300

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,912.6

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 23,985

New cases: 82

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,855.7

