2,451 new Covid cases confirmed on January 10 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,451 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,063 on Sunday, 4,194 on Friday, 4,273 on Thursday, 4,197 Wednesday, 3,944 on Tuesday and 3,066 last Monday.
A total of 142,224 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 10.
Data released on January 10 shows nationally there were 77 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 150,231 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 10.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 46,460
New cases: 282
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,640.3
Gosport
Total cases: 16,777
New cases: 102
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,812.5
Havant
Total cases: 24,349
New cases: 137
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,812.5
Fareham
Total cases: 21,285
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,295.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 21,028
New cases: 184
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,980.2
Winchester
Total cases: 23,821
New cases: 129
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,916.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 34,034
New cases: 228
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,146
Eastleigh
Total cases: 28,494
New cases: 144
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,025.7
Hart
Total cases: 19,813
New cases: 147
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,298.5
New Forest
Total cases: 29,156
New cases: 207
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,229.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 21,721
New cases: 227
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,012.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 25,267
New cases: 158
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,869.8
Southampton
Total cases: 52,882
New cases: 300
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,912.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 23,985
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,855.7
