2,503 new Covid cases confirmed on January 17 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,503 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,257 on Sunday, 2,258 on Saturday, 2,652 on Friday, 2,704 on Thursday, 3,260 on Wednesday, 2,296 on Tuesday and 2,451 last Monday.
A total of 84,429 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 17.
Data released on January 17 shows nationally there were 85 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 152,072 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 17.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 48,425
New cases: 227
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,555.6
Gosport
Total cases: 17,530
New cases: 107
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,701.7
Havant
Total cases: 25,363
New cases: 151
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,075.4
Fareham
Total cases: 22,258
New cases: 151
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,132.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 22,162
New cases: 181
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,896
Winchester
Total cases: 25,009
New cases: 207
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,860.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 35,26
New cases: 249
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,210.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 29,680
New cases: 174
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,900.8
Hart
Total cases: 20,538
New cases: 109
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,041.3
New Forest
Total cases: 30,438
New cases: 157
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,943
Rushmoor
Total cases: 22,843
New cases: 157
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,201.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 26,517
New cases: 180
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,852.8
Southampton
Total cases: 55,286
New cases: 339
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,863.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 24,892
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,493.1
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.