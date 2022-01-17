A total of 2,503 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,257 on Sunday, 2,258 on Saturday, 2,652 on Friday, 2,704 on Thursday, 3,260 on Wednesday, 2,296 on Tuesday and 2,451 last Monday.

A total of 84,429 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 17.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on January 17 shows nationally there were 85 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 152,072 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 17.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 48,425

New cases: 227

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,555.6

Gosport

Total cases: 17,530

New cases: 107

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,701.7

Havant

Total cases: 25,363

New cases: 151

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,075.4

Fareham

Total cases: 22,258

New cases: 151

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,132.2

East Hampshire

Total cases: 22,162

New cases: 181

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,896

Winchester

Total cases: 25,009

New cases: 207

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,860.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 35,26

New cases: 249

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,210.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 29,680

New cases: 174

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,900.8

Hart

Total cases: 20,538

New cases: 109

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,041.3

New Forest

Total cases: 30,438

New cases: 157

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,943

Rushmoor

Total cases: 22,843

New cases: 157

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,201.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 26,517

New cases: 180

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,852.8

Southampton

Total cases: 55,286

New cases: 339

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,863.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 24,892

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,493.1

