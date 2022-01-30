2,514 new Covid cases confirmed on January 30 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,514 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,424 on Friday, 3,638 on Thursday, 3,597 on Wednesday, 3,277 on Tuesday, 3,060 on Monday and 2,669 last Sunday.
A total of 62,399 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 30.
Data released on January 30 shows nationally there were 85 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 155,698 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 30.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 52,211
New cases: 215
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,323.7
Gosport
Total cases: 18,964
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,395.2
Havant
Total cases: 27,720
New cases: 147
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,941
Fareham
Total cases: 24,477
New cases: 129
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,039.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 24,942
New cases: 204
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,140.8
Winchester
Total cases: 27,923
New cases: 147
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,174.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 40,715
New cases: 365
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,904.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 32,444
New cases: 168
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,940.4
Hart
Total cases: 22,633
New cases: 151
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,187.6
New Forest
Total cases: 33,307
New cases: 195
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,540
Rushmoor
Total cases: 25,437
New cases: 174
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,949.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 29,127
New cases: 185
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,540
Southampton
Total cases: 60,437
New cases: 277
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,900.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 26,740
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,791.8
