A total of 2,514 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,424 on Friday, 3,638 on Thursday, 3,597 on Wednesday, 3,277 on Tuesday, 3,060 on Monday and 2,669 last Sunday.

A total of 62,399 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 30.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on January 30 shows nationally there were 85 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 155,698 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 30.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 52,211

New cases: 215

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,323.7

Gosport

Total cases: 18,964

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,395.2

Havant

Total cases: 27,720

New cases: 147

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,941

Fareham

Total cases: 24,477

New cases: 129

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,039.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 24,942

New cases: 204

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,140.8

Winchester

Total cases: 27,923

New cases: 147

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,174.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 40,715

New cases: 365

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,904.5

Eastleigh

Total cases: 32,444

New cases: 168

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,940.4

Hart

Total cases: 22,633

New cases: 151

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,187.6

New Forest

Total cases: 33,307

New cases: 195

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,540

Rushmoor

Total cases: 25,437

New cases: 174

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,949.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 29,127

New cases: 185

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,540

Southampton

Total cases: 60,437

New cases: 277

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,900.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 26,740

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,791.8

