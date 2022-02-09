2,576 new Covid cases confirmed on February 9 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,576 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,213 on Tuesday, 2,041 on Monday, 2,085 on Sunday, 2,985 on Friday, 3,398 on Thursday and 3,354 last Wednesday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 68,214 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 9.
Data released on February 9 shows nationally there were 276 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 158,953 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 9.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 57,461
New cases: 226
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,764.4
Gosport
Total cases: 20,822
New cases: 65
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,589.3
Havant
Total cases: 30,673
New cases: 166
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,278.3
Fareham
Total cases: 26,830
New cases: 125
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,062.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 27,850
New cases: 188
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,489.1
Winchester
Total cases: 30,572
New cases: 140
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,277.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 45,385
New cases: 284
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,531.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 35,735
New cases: 184
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,368.8
Hart
Total cases: 25,255
New cases: 151
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,873.9
New Forest
Total cases: 36,706
New cases: 197
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,432.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 28,487
New cases: 154
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 30,181.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 31,859
New cases: 139
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,053.7
Southampton
Total cases: 66,868
New cases: 364
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,443.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 29,721
New cases: 193
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,886.7
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.