A total of 2,576 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,213 on Tuesday, 2,041 on Monday, 2,085 on Sunday, 2,985 on Friday, 3,398 on Thursday and 3,354 last Wednesday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 68,214 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 9.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on February 9 shows nationally there were 276 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 158,953 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 9.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 57,461

New cases: 226

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,764.4

Gosport

Total cases: 20,822

New cases: 65

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,589.3

Havant

Total cases: 30,673

New cases: 166

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,278.3

Fareham

Total cases: 26,830

New cases: 125

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,062.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 27,850

New cases: 188

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,489.1

Winchester

Total cases: 30,572

New cases: 140

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,277.9

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 45,385

New cases: 284

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,531.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 35,735

New cases: 184

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,368.8

Hart

Total cases: 25,255

New cases: 151

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,873.9

New Forest

Total cases: 36,706

New cases: 197

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,432.1

Rushmoor

Total cases: 28,487

New cases: 154

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 30,181.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 31,859

New cases: 139

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,053.7

Southampton

Total cases: 66,868

New cases: 364

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,443.4

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 29,721

New cases: 193

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,886.7

