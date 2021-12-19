A total of 2,597 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,351 on Saturday, 2,304 on Thursday, 2,239 on Wednesday, 1,687 on Tuesday, 1,885 on Monday, 1,444 on Sunday, and 1,904 last Saturday.

A total of 82,886 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 19.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on December 19 shows nationally there were 45 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 147,218 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 19.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 37,767

New cases: 253

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,591.2

Gosport

Total cases: 13,671

New cases: 41

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,144.5

Havant

Total cases: 19,600

New cases: 132

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,513.8

Fareham

Total cases: 16,878

New cases: 140

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,507.7

East Hampshire

Total cases: 16,611

New cases: 153

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,413.5

Winchester

Total cases: 18,839

New cases: 234

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,960.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 26,107

New cases: 293

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,686.7

Eastleigh

Total cases: 22,658

New cases: 183

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,719.3

Hart

Total cases: 15,662

New cases: 180

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,045.8

New Forest

Total cases: 22,922

New cases: 204

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,759.3

Rushmoor

Total cases: 17,275

New cases: 121

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,302.3

Test Valley

Total cases: 19,974

New cases: 166

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,707.4

Southampton

Total cases: 42,961

New cases: 363

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,989.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 20,457

New cases: 134

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,376.4

