2,597 new Covid cases confirmed on December 19 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,597 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,351 on Saturday, 2,304 on Thursday, 2,239 on Wednesday, 1,687 on Tuesday, 1,885 on Monday, 1,444 on Sunday, and 1,904 last Saturday.
A total of 82,886 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 19.
Data released on December 19 shows nationally there were 45 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 147,218 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 19.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 37,767
New cases: 253
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,591.2
Gosport
Total cases: 13,671
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,144.5
Havant
Total cases: 19,600
New cases: 132
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,513.8
Fareham
Total cases: 16,878
New cases: 140
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,507.7
East Hampshire
Total cases: 16,611
New cases: 153
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,413.5
Winchester
Total cases: 18,839
New cases: 234
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,960.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 26,107
New cases: 293
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,686.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 22,658
New cases: 183
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,719.3
Hart
Total cases: 15,662
New cases: 180
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,045.8
New Forest
Total cases: 22,922
New cases: 204
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,759.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 17,275
New cases: 121
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,302.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 19,974
New cases: 166
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,707.4
Southampton
Total cases: 42,961
New cases: 363
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,989.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 20,457
New cases: 134
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,376.4
