A total of 2,605 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,311 on Monday, 2,597 on Sunday, 2,351 on Saturday, 2,304 on Thursday, 2,239 on Wednesday, and 1,687 last Tuesday.

A total of 90,629 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 21.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on December 21 shows nationally there were 172 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 147,433 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 21.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 38,203

New cases: 231

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,794.3

Gosport

Total cases: 13,816

New cases: 82

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,315.7

Havant

Total cases: 19,840

New cases: 133

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,703.8

Fareham

Total cases: 17,140

New cases: 132

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,732.9

East Hampshire

Total cases: 16,903

New cases: 155

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,649.3

Winchester

Total cases: 19,300

New cases: 260

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,326.6

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 26,653

New cases: 277

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,993.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 22,836

New cases: 178

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,850.6

Hart

Total cases: 15,937

New cases: 142

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,327.6

New Forest

Total cases: 23,376

New cases: 257

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,012

Rushmoor

Total cases: 17,516

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,557.6

Test Valley

Total cases: 20,297

New cases: 170

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,961.4

Southampton

Total cases: 43,635

New cases: 350

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,255.8

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 20,707

New cases: 149

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,552.1

A message from the Editor