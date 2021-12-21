2,605 new Covid cases confirmed on December 21 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,605 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,311 on Monday, 2,597 on Sunday, 2,351 on Saturday, 2,304 on Thursday, 2,239 on Wednesday, and 1,687 last Tuesday.
A total of 90,629 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 21.
Data released on December 21 shows nationally there were 172 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 147,433 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 21.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 38,203
New cases: 231
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,794.3
Gosport
Total cases: 13,816
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,315.7
Havant
Total cases: 19,840
New cases: 133
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,703.8
Fareham
Total cases: 17,140
New cases: 132
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,732.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 16,903
New cases: 155
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,649.3
Winchester
Total cases: 19,300
New cases: 260
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,326.6
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 26,653
New cases: 277
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,993.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 22,836
New cases: 178
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,850.6
Hart
Total cases: 15,937
New cases: 142
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,327.6
New Forest
Total cases: 23,376
New cases: 257
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,012
Rushmoor
Total cases: 17,516
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,557.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 20,297
New cases: 170
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,961.4
Southampton
Total cases: 43,635
New cases: 350
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,255.8
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 20,707
New cases: 149
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,552.1
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.