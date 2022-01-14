A total of 2,652 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,704 on Thursday, 3,260 on Wednesday, 2,296 on Tuesday, 2,451 on Monday, 3,063 on Sunday, and 4,194 last Friday.

A total of 99,652 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 14.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on January 14 shows nationally there were 270 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 151,613 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 14.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 47,681

New cases: 292

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,209

Gosport

Total cases: 17,239

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,358.1

Havant

Total cases: 24,965

New cases: 158

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,760.3

Fareham

Total cases: 21,856

New cases: 142

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,786.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 21,707

New cases: 181

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,528.5

Winchester

Total cases: 24,457

New cases: 154

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,421.9

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 35,143

New cases: 264

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,769.9

Eastleigh

Total cases: 29,202

New cases: 182

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,548.1

Hart

Total cases: 20,246

New cases: 105

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,742.2

New Forest

Total cases: 29,991

New cases: 195

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,694.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 22,408

New cases: 193

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,740.6

Test Valley

Total cases: 26,043

New cases: 195

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,480

Southampton

Total cases: 54,525

New cases: 331

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,483.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 24,586

New cases: 160

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,278.1

