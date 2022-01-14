2,652 new Covid cases confirmed on January 14 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,652 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,704 on Thursday, 3,260 on Wednesday, 2,296 on Tuesday, 2,451 on Monday, 3,063 on Sunday, and 4,194 last Friday.
A total of 99,652 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 14.
Data released on January 14 shows nationally there were 270 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 151,613 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 14.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 47,681
New cases: 292
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,209
Gosport
Total cases: 17,239
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,358.1
Havant
Total cases: 24,965
New cases: 158
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,760.3
Fareham
Total cases: 21,856
New cases: 142
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,786.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 21,707
New cases: 181
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,528.5
Winchester
Total cases: 24,457
New cases: 154
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,421.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 35,143
New cases: 264
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,769.9
Eastleigh
Total cases: 29,202
New cases: 182
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,548.1
Hart
Total cases: 20,246
New cases: 105
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,742.2
New Forest
Total cases: 29,991
New cases: 195
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,694.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 22,408
New cases: 193
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,740.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 26,043
New cases: 195
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,480
Southampton
Total cases: 54,525
New cases: 331
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,483.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 24,586
New cases: 160
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,278.1
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.