2,669 new Covid cases confirmed on January 23 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,669 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,944 on Friday, 3,396 on Thursday, 3,506 on Wednesday, 2,932 on Tuesday, 2,503 on Monday, and 2,257 last Sunday.
A total of 74,799 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 23.
Data released on January 23 shows nationally there were 75 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 153,862 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 23.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 50,250
New cases: 252
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,405.6
Gosport
Total cases: 18,250
New cases: 105
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,552
Havant
Total cases: 26,393
New cases: 163
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,890.6
Fareham
Total cases: 23,290
New cases: 156
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,019.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 23,236
New cases: 164
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,835.9
Winchester
Total cases: 26,328
New cases: 193
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,907.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 38,053
New cases: 346
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,407
Eastleigh
Total cases: 30,940
New cases: 171
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,830.6
Hart
Total cases: 21,354
New cases: 122
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,877.3
New Forest
Total cases: 31,700
New cases: 184
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,645.5
Rushmoor
Total cases: 23,969
New cases: 165
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,394.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 27,730
New cases: 170
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,806.7
Southampton
Total cases: 57,757
New cases: 357
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,840.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 25,697
New cases: 121
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,058.8
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.