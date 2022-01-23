A total of 2,669 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,944 on Friday, 3,396 on Thursday, 3,506 on Wednesday, 2,932 on Tuesday, 2,503 on Monday, and 2,257 last Sunday.

A total of 74,799 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 23.

Data released on January 23 shows nationally there were 75 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 153,862 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 23.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 50,250

New cases: 252

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,405.6

Gosport

Total cases: 18,250

New cases: 105

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,552

Havant

Total cases: 26,393

New cases: 163

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,890.6

Fareham

Total cases: 23,290

New cases: 156

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,019.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 23,236

New cases: 164

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,835.9

Winchester

Total cases: 26,328

New cases: 193

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,907.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 38,053

New cases: 346

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,407

Eastleigh

Total cases: 30,940

New cases: 171

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,830.6

Hart

Total cases: 21,354

New cases: 122

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,877.3

New Forest

Total cases: 31,700

New cases: 184

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,645.5

Rushmoor

Total cases: 23,969

New cases: 165

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,394.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 27,730

New cases: 170

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,806.7

Southampton

Total cases: 57,757

New cases: 357

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,840.4

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 25,697

New cases: 121

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,058.8

