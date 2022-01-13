A total of 2,704 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,260 on Wednesday, 2,296 on Tuesday, 2,451 on Monday, 3,063 on Sunday, 4,194 on Friday and 4,273 last Thursday.

A total of 109,133 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 13.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on January 13 shows nationally there were 335 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 151,343 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 13.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 47,389

New cases: 288

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,073

Gosport

Total cases: 17,139

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,240

Havant

Total cases: 24,807

New cases: 175

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,635.3

Fareham

Total cases: 21,714

New cases: 150

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,664.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 21,526

New cases: 169

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,382.4

Winchester

Total cases: 24,303

New cases: 167

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,299.6

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 34,879

New cases: 262

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,621.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 29,020

New cases: 171

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,413.8

Hart

Total cases: 20,141

New cases: 107

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,634.6

New Forest

Total cases: 29,796

New cases: 218

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,585.7

Rushmoor

Total cases: 22,215

New cases: 191

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,536.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 25,848

New cases: 200

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,326.7

Southampton

Total cases: 53,994

New cases: 355

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,352.3

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 24,426

New cases: 137

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,165.6

