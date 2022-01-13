2,704 new Covid cases confirmed on January 13 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,704 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,260 on Wednesday, 2,296 on Tuesday, 2,451 on Monday, 3,063 on Sunday, 4,194 on Friday and 4,273 last Thursday.
A total of 109,133 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 13.
Data released on January 13 shows nationally there were 335 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 151,343 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 13.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 47,389
New cases: 288
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,073
Gosport
Total cases: 17,139
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,240
Havant
Total cases: 24,807
New cases: 175
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,635.3
Fareham
Total cases: 21,714
New cases: 150
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,664.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 21,526
New cases: 169
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,382.4
Winchester
Total cases: 24,303
New cases: 167
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,299.6
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 34,879
New cases: 262
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,621.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 29,020
New cases: 171
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,413.8
Hart
Total cases: 20,141
New cases: 107
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,634.6
New Forest
Total cases: 29,796
New cases: 218
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,585.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 22,215
New cases: 191
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,536.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 25,848
New cases: 200
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,326.7
Southampton
Total cases: 53,994
New cases: 355
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,352.3
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 24,426
New cases: 137
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,165.6
