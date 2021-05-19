There were 28 more Covid cases reported on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 2 on Tuesday, 39 on Monday, 27 on Sunday, 46 on Saturday, 37 on Friday.

A total of 2,696 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on May 19.

Data released on May 19 shows nationally there were three deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,694 since the start of the pandemic.

On the government dashboard on May 18 there was the following notice: ‘The introduction of a new system disrupted the removal of cases where a positive rapid lateral flow test (LFD) was followed by all negative laboratory (PCR) tests taken within 3 days.

‘Therefore 4,776 additional cases have been removed today. Regions and local authorities do not show the actual number of new cases reported. UK and England numbers of newly reported cases have been adjusted and correctly reflect new cases reported.’

A note on May 19 added: ‘The introduction of a new system disrupted the removal of cases where a positive rapid lateral flow test (LFD) was followed by all negative laboratory (PCR) tests taken within 3 days, as reported yesterday.

‘Therefore a further 561 cases have been removed today. Regions and local authorities do not show the actual number of new cases reported. UK and England numbers of newly reported cases have been adjusted and correctly reflect new cases reported.

‘This issue will be ongoing over the next few days.’

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of May 19.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 14,375

New cases: 12

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,689

Gosport

Total cases: 3,879

New cases: 1

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,572.2

Havant

Total cases: 7,109

New cases: 2

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,632.2

Fareham

Total cases: 5,275

New cases: 0

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,538.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 4,901

New cases: 2

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,007.1

Winchester

Total cases: 4,958

New cases: 0

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,970.9

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 8,247

New cases: 0

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,670.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 5,894

New cases: 0

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,412.2

Hart

Total cases: 4,402

New cases: 6

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,534.7

New Forest

Total cases: 6,217

New cases: 3

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,452.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 7,784

New cases: 1

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,228.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 5,428

New cases: 1

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,302.5

Southampton

Total cases: 14,969

New cases: 0

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,927.8

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 6,822

New cases: 0

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,812

