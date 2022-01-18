2,932 new Covid cases confirmed on January 18 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,932 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,503 on Monday, 2,257 on Sunday, 2,258 on Saturday, 2,652 on Friday, 2,704 on Thursday, 3,260 on Wednesday, and 2,296 last Tuesday.
A total of 94,432 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 18.
Data released on January 18 shows nationally there were 438 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 152,513 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 18.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 48,717
New cases: 292
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,691.6
Gosport
Total cases: 17,633
New cases: 103
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,823.3
Havant
Total cases: 25,523
New cases: 160
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,202
Fareham
Total cases: 22,438
New cases: 180
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,286.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 22,332
New cases: 170
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,033.2
Winchester
Total cases: 25,272
New cases: 263
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,069.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 36,225
New cases: 299
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,378.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 29,921
New cases: 241
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,078.7
Hart
Total cases: 20,654
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,160.2
New Forest
Total cases: 30662
New cases: 224
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,067.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 23,015
New cases: 172
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,383.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 26,729
New cases: 212
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,019.5
Southampton
Total cases: 55,659
New cases: 373
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,010.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 25,019
New cases: 127
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,582.4
