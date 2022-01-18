A total of 2,932 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,503 on Monday, 2,257 on Sunday, 2,258 on Saturday, 2,652 on Friday, 2,704 on Thursday, 3,260 on Wednesday, and 2,296 last Tuesday.

A total of 94,432 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 18.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on January 18 shows nationally there were 438 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 152,513 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 18.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 48,717

New cases: 292

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,691.6

Gosport

Total cases: 17,633

New cases: 103

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,823.3

Havant

Total cases: 25,523

New cases: 160

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,202

Fareham

Total cases: 22,438

New cases: 180

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,286.9

East Hampshire

Total cases: 22,332

New cases: 170

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,033.2

Winchester

Total cases: 25,272

New cases: 263

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,069.1

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 36,225

New cases: 299

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,378.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 29,921

New cases: 241

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,078.7

Hart

Total cases: 20,654

New cases: 116

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,160.2

New Forest

Total cases: 30662

New cases: 224

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,067.7

Rushmoor

Total cases: 23,015

New cases: 172

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,383.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 26,729

New cases: 212

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,019.5

Southampton

Total cases: 55,659

New cases: 373

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,010.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 25,019

New cases: 127

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,582.4

A message from the Editor