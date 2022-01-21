A total of 2,944 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,396 on Thursday, 3,506 on Wednesday, 2,932 on Tuesday, 2,503 on Monday, 2,257 on Sunday, 2,258 on Saturday and 2,652 last Friday.

A total of 95,787 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 21.

Data released on January 21 shows nationally there were 288 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 153,490 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 21.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 49,742

New cases: 304

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,169

Gosport

Total cases: 18,051

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,317

Havant

Total cases: 26,085

New cases: 134

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,646.8

Fareham

Total cases: 22,977

New cases: 183

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,750.2

East Hampshire

Total cases: 22,972

New cases: 201

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,550

Winchester

Total cases: 25,950

New cases: 196

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,607.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 37,398

New cases: 362

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,038.5

Eastleigh

Total cases: 30,568

New cases: 224

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,556.1

Hart

Total cases: 21,083

New cases: 132

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,599.7

New Forest

Total cases: 31,318

New cases: 202

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,432.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 23,627

New cases: 169

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,032

Test Valley

Total cases: 27,380

New cases: 183

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,531.4

Southampton

Total cases: 57,029

New cases: 420

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,552.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 25,465

New cases: 120

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,895.8

