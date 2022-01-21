2,944 new Covid cases confirmed on January 21 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,944 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,396 on Thursday, 3,506 on Wednesday, 2,932 on Tuesday, 2,503 on Monday, 2,257 on Sunday, 2,258 on Saturday and 2,652 last Friday.
A total of 95,787 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 21.
Data released on January 21 shows nationally there were 288 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 153,490 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 21.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 49,742
New cases: 304
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,169
Gosport
Total cases: 18,051
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,317
Havant
Total cases: 26,085
New cases: 134
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,646.8
Fareham
Total cases: 22,977
New cases: 183
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,750.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 22,972
New cases: 201
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,550
Winchester
Total cases: 25,950
New cases: 196
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,607.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 37,398
New cases: 362
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,038.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 30,568
New cases: 224
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,556.1
Hart
Total cases: 21,083
New cases: 132
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,599.7
New Forest
Total cases: 31,318
New cases: 202
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,432.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 23,627
New cases: 169
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,032
Test Valley
Total cases: 27,380
New cases: 183
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,531.4
Southampton
Total cases: 57,029
New cases: 420
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,552.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 25,465
New cases: 120
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,895.8
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.