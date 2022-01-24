3,060 new Covid cases confirmed on January 24 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,060 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,669 on Sunday, 2,944 on Friday, 3,396 on Thursday, 3,506 on Wednesday, 2,932 on Tuesday, and 2,503 last Monday.
A total of 88,447 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 24.
Data released on January 24 shows nationally there were 56 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 153,916 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 24.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 50,511
New cases: 261
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,527.2
Gosport
Total cases: 18,336
New cases: 86
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,653.5
Havant
Total cases: 26,576
New cases: 183
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,035.5
Fareham
Total cases: 23,441
New cases: 151
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,149
East Hampshire
Total cases: 23,538
New cases: 302
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,007.1
Winchester
Total cases: 26,546
New cases: 218
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,080.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 38,402
New cases: 349
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,603.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 31,165
New cases: 225
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,996.6
Hart
Total cases: 21,522
New cases: 168
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,049.4
New Forest
Total cases: 31,915
New cases: 215
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,765.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 24,190
New cases: 221
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,628.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 27,927
New cases: 197
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,961.6
Southampton
Total cases: 58,137
New cases: 380
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,990.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 25,801
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,131.9
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.