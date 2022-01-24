A total of 2,060 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,669 on Sunday, 2,944 on Friday, 3,396 on Thursday, 3,506 on Wednesday, 2,932 on Tuesday, and 2,503 last Monday.

A total of 88,447 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 24.

Data released on January 24 shows nationally there were 56 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 153,916 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 24.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 50,511

New cases: 261

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,527.2

Gosport

Total cases: 18,336

New cases: 86

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,653.5

Havant

Total cases: 26,576

New cases: 183

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,035.5

Fareham

Total cases: 23,441

New cases: 151

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,149

East Hampshire

Total cases: 23,538

New cases: 302

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,007.1

Winchester

Total cases: 26,546

New cases: 218

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,080.8

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 38,402

New cases: 349

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,603.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 31,165

New cases: 225

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,996.6

Hart

Total cases: 21,522

New cases: 168

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,049.4

New Forest

Total cases: 31,915

New cases: 215

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,765.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 24,190

New cases: 221

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,628.5

Test Valley

Total cases: 27,927

New cases: 197

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,961.6

Southampton

Total cases: 58,137

New cases: 380

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,990.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 25,801

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,131.9

