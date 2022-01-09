3,063 new Covid cases confirmed on January 9 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 3,063 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 4,194 on Friday, 4,273 on Thursday, 4,197 Wednesday, 3,944 on Tuesday and 3,066 on Monday.
A total of 141,472 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 9.
Data released on January 9 shows nationally there were 97 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 150,154 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 9.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 46,188
New cases: 366
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,513.6
Gosport
Total cases: 16,675
New cases: 142
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,692
Havant
Total cases: 24,212
New cases: 203
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,164.3
Fareham
Total cases: 21,161
New cases: 170
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,189.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 20,844
New cases: 142
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,831.7
Winchester
Total cases: 23,692
New cases: 172
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,814.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 33,806
New cases: 383
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,017.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 28,350
New cases: 186
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,919.4
Hart
Total cases: 19,666
New cases: 153
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,147.9
New Forest
Total cases: 28,949
New cases: 232
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,114.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 21,494
New cases: 154
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,772.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 25,109
New cases: 233
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,745.5
Southampton
Total cases: 52,582
New cases: 371
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,793.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 23,903
New cases: 156
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,798.1
