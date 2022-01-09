A total of 3,063 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 4,194 on Friday, 4,273 on Thursday, 4,197 Wednesday, 3,944 on Tuesday and 3,066 on Monday.

A total of 141,472 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 9.

Data released on January 9 shows nationally there were 97 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 150,154 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 9.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 46,188

New cases: 366

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,513.6

Gosport

Total cases: 16,675

New cases: 142

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,692

Havant

Total cases: 24,212

New cases: 203

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,164.3

Fareham

Total cases: 21,161

New cases: 170

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,189.2

East Hampshire

Total cases: 20,844

New cases: 142

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,831.7

Winchester

Total cases: 23,692

New cases: 172

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,814.4

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 33,806

New cases: 383

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,017.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 28,350

New cases: 186

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,919.4

Hart

Total cases: 19,666

New cases: 153

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,147.9

New Forest

Total cases: 28,949

New cases: 232

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,114.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 21,494

New cases: 154

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,772.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 25,109

New cases: 233

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,745.5

Southampton

Total cases: 52,582

New cases: 371

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,793.9

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 23,903

New cases: 156

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,798.1

