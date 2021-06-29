325 Covid cases confirmed on June 29 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
325 case numbers have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 239 on Friday, 471 on Wednesday and Thursday combined, 175 on Tuesday, 160 on Monday last week.
A total of 20,479 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 29.
Data released on June 29 shows nationally there were 23 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,126 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 29.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 15,187
New cases: 44
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,066.8
Gosport
Total cases: 4,022
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,740.8
Havant
Total cases: 7,336
New cases: 16
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,812.1
Fareham
Total cases: 5,482
New cases: 15
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,716.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,124
New cases: 17
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,189.4
Winchester
Total cases: 5,210
New cases: 13
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,172.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,702
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,928
Eastleigh
Total cases: 6,168
New cases: 25
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,617.3
Hart
Total cases: 4,684
New cases: 19
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,825.2
New Forest
Total cases: 6,494
New cases: 15
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,606.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,131
New cases: 18
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,595.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,795
New cases: 21
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,593.4
Southampton
Total cases: 15,946
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,314.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,934
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,891
