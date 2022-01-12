3,260 new Covid cases confirmed on January 12 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 3,260 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,296 on Tuesday, 2,451 on Monday, 3,063 on Sunday, 4,194 on Friday, 4,273 on Thursday and 4,197 last Wednesday.
A total of 129,587 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 12.
Data released on January 12 shows nationally there were 398 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 151,008 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 12.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 47,101
New cases: 377
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,938.9
Gosport
Total cases: 17,025
New cases: 140
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,105.3
Havant
Total cases: 24,632
New cases: 283
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,496.8
Fareham
Total cases: 21,564
New cases: 155
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,535.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 21,357
New cases: 188
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,245.9
Winchester
Total cases: 24,136
New cases: 184
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,167
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 34,617
New cases: 356
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,474
Eastleigh
Total cases: 28,849
New cases: 200
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,287.6
Hart
Total cases: 20,034
New cases: 132
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,525
New Forest
Total cases: 29,578
New cases: 252
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,464.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 22,024
New cases: 196
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,333.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 25,648
New cases: 215
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,169.4
Southampton
Total cases: 53,639
New cases: 432
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,211.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 24,289
New cases: 150
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,069.3
