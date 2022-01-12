A total of 3,260 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,296 on Tuesday, 2,451 on Monday, 3,063 on Sunday, 4,194 on Friday, 4,273 on Thursday and 4,197 last Wednesday.

A total of 129,587 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 12.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on January 12 shows nationally there were 398 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 151,008 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 12.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 47,101

New cases: 377

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,938.9

Gosport

Total cases: 17,025

New cases: 140

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,105.3

Havant

Total cases: 24,632

New cases: 283

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,496.8

Fareham

Total cases: 21,564

New cases: 155

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,535.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 21,357

New cases: 188

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,245.9

Winchester

Total cases: 24,136

New cases: 184

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,167

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 34,617

New cases: 356

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,474

Eastleigh

Total cases: 28,849

New cases: 200

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,287.6

Hart

Total cases: 20,034

New cases: 132

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,525

New Forest

Total cases: 29,578

New cases: 252

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,464.3

Rushmoor

Total cases: 22,024

New cases: 196

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,333.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 25,648

New cases: 215

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,169.4

Southampton

Total cases: 53,639

New cases: 432

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,211.9

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 24,289

New cases: 150

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,069.3

A message from the Editor