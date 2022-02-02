A total of 3,354 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 4,069 on Tuesday, 3,424 on Friday, 3,638 on Thursday, and 3,597 last Wednesday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 88,085 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 2.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on February 2 shows nationally there were 534 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 157,409 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 2.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 55,872

New cases: 274

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,024.3

Gosport

Total cases: 20,199

New cases: 133

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,853.6

Havant

Total cases: 29,668

New cases: 210

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,482.9

Fareham

Total cases: 25,959

New cases: 202

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,313.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 26,573

New cases: 239

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,457.9

Winchester

Total cases: 29,559

New cases: 201

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,473.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 43,490

New cases: 398

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,465.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 34,463

New cases: 210

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,430.2

Hart

Total cases: 24,130

New cases: 233

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,721.3

New Forest

Total cases: 35,350

New cases: 248

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,677.3

Rushmoor

Total cases: 27,391

New cases: 237

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 29,019.9

Test Valley

Total cases: 30,845

New cases: 174

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,256.3

Southampton

Total cases: 64,659

New cases: 387

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,569.9

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 28,488

New cases: 208

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,020.2

A message from the Editor