3,354 new Covid cases confirmed on February 2 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 3,354 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 4,069 on Tuesday, 3,424 on Friday, 3,638 on Thursday, and 3,597 last Wednesday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 88,085 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 2.
Data released on February 2 shows nationally there were 534 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 157,409 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 2.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 55,872
New cases: 274
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,024.3
Gosport
Total cases: 20,199
New cases: 133
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,853.6
Havant
Total cases: 29,668
New cases: 210
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,482.9
Fareham
Total cases: 25,959
New cases: 202
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,313.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 26,573
New cases: 239
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,457.9
Winchester
Total cases: 29,559
New cases: 201
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,473.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 43,490
New cases: 398
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,465.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 34,463
New cases: 210
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,430.2
Hart
Total cases: 24,130
New cases: 233
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,721.3
New Forest
Total cases: 35,350
New cases: 248
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,677.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 27,391
New cases: 237
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 29,019.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 30,845
New cases: 174
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,256.3
Southampton
Total cases: 64,659
New cases: 387
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,569.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 28,488
New cases: 208
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,020.2
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.