3,396 new Covid cases confirmed on January 20 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 3,396 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,506 on Wednesday, 2,932 on Tuesday, 2,503 on Monday, 2,257 on Sunday, 2,258 on Saturday, 2,652 on Friday and 2,704 last Thursday.
A total of 107,364 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 20.
Data released on January 20 shows nationally there were 330 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 153,205 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 20.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 49,438
New cases: 358
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,027.4
Gosport
Total cases: 17,937
New cases: 160
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,182.3
Havant
Total cases: 25,951
New cases: 221
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,464.4
Fareham
Total cases: 22,794
New cases: 178
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,592.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 22,771
New cases: 237
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,387.7
Winchester
Total cases: 25,754
New cases: 237
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,451.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 37,036
New cases: 423
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,834.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 30,344
New cases: 202
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,390.8
Hart
Total cases: 20,951
New cases: 143
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,464.4
New Forest
Total cases: 31,116
New cases: 215
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,320.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 23,458
New cases: 198
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,853
Test Valley
Total cases: 27,197
New cases: 214
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,387.5
Southampton
Total cases: 56,609
New cases: 452
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,386.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 25,345
New cases: 158
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,811.5
