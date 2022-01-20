A total of 3,396 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,506 on Wednesday, 2,932 on Tuesday, 2,503 on Monday, 2,257 on Sunday, 2,258 on Saturday, 2,652 on Friday and 2,704 last Thursday.

A total of 107,364 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 20.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on January 20 shows nationally there were 330 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 153,205 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 20.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 49,438

New cases: 358

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,027.4

Gosport

Total cases: 17,937

New cases: 160

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,182.3

Havant

Total cases: 25,951

New cases: 221

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,464.4

Fareham

Total cases: 22,794

New cases: 178

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,592.9

East Hampshire

Total cases: 22,771

New cases: 237

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,387.7

Winchester

Total cases: 25,754

New cases: 237

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,451.9

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 37,036

New cases: 423

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,834.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 30,344

New cases: 202

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,390.8

Hart

Total cases: 20,951

New cases: 143

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,464.4

New Forest

Total cases: 31,116

New cases: 215

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,320.4

Rushmoor

Total cases: 23,458

New cases: 198

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,853

Test Valley

Total cases: 27,197

New cases: 214

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,387.5

Southampton

Total cases: 56,609

New cases: 452

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,386.4

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 25,345

New cases: 158

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,811.5

A message from the Editor