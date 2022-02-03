A total of 3,398 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,354 on Wednesday, 4,069 on Tuesday, 3,424 on Friday and 3,638 last Thursday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 88,171 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 3.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on February 3 shows nationally there were 303 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 157,730 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 3.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 56,166

New cases: 294

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,161.2

Gosport

Total cases: 20,325

New cases: 126

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,002.4

Havant

Total cases: 29,847

New cases: 179

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,624.5

Fareham

Total cases: 26,109

New cases: 150

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,442.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 26,800

New cases: 227

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,641.2

Winchester

Total cases: 29,559

New cases: 201

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,473.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 43,877

New cases: 387

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,683.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 34,732

New cases: 269

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,628.7

Hart

Total cases: 24,365

New cases: 235

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,962.1

New Forest

Total cases: 35,608

New cases: 258

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,820.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 27,592

New cases: 201

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 29,232.8

Test Valley

Total cases: 31,037

New cases: 192

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,407.3

Southampton

Total cases: 65,118

New cases: 459

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,751.4

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 28,708

New cases: 220

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,174.8

A message from the Editor