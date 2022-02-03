3,398 new Covid cases confirmed on February 3 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 3,398 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,354 on Wednesday, 4,069 on Tuesday, 3,424 on Friday and 3,638 last Thursday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 88,171 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 3.
Data released on February 3 shows nationally there were 303 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 157,730 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 3.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 56,166
New cases: 294
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,161.2
Gosport
Total cases: 20,325
New cases: 126
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,002.4
Havant
Total cases: 29,847
New cases: 179
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,624.5
Fareham
Total cases: 26,109
New cases: 150
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,442.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 26,800
New cases: 227
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,641.2
Winchester
Total cases: 29,559
New cases: 201
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,473.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 43,877
New cases: 387
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,683.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 34,732
New cases: 269
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,628.7
Hart
Total cases: 24,365
New cases: 235
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,962.1
New Forest
Total cases: 35,608
New cases: 258
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,820.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 27,592
New cases: 201
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 29,232.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 31,037
New cases: 192
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,407.3
Southampton
Total cases: 65,118
New cases: 459
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,751.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 28,708
New cases: 220
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,174.8
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.