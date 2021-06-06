34 Covid cases confirmed on June 5 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 34 reported on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 61 on Saturday, 65 on Friday, 51 on Thursday, 60 on Wednesday, 48 on Tuesday, and 34 on Monday.
A total of 5,765 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 6.
Data released on June 6 shows nationally there were four deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,840 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 6.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,518
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,755.5
Gosport
Total cases: 3,901
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,598.2
Havant
Total cases: 7,141
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,657.6
Fareham
Total cases: 5,305
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,564.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,947
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,044.7
Winchester
Total cases: 4,991
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,997.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,317
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,710
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,921
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,432.4
Hart
Total cases: 4,459
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,593.5
New Forest
Total cases: 6,242
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,466.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,897
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,347.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,481
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,344.5
Southampton
Total cases: 15,060
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,963.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,868
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,844.4
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.