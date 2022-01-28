A total of 3,424 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,638 on Thursday, 3,597 on Wednesday, 3,277 on Tuesday, 3,060 on Monday, 2,669 on Sunday and 2,944 last Friday.

A total of 89,176 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 28.

Data released on January 28 shows nationally there were 277 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 155,317 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 28.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 51,783

New cases: 310

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,119.7

Gosport

Total cases: 18,817

New cases: 126

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,221.6

Havant

Total cases: 27,426

New cases: 213

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,708.3

Fareham

Total cases: 24,210

New cases: 181

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,810.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 24,549

New cases: 269

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,823.5

Winchester

Total cases: 27,581

New cases: 220

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,902.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 40,018

New cases: 410

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,512.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 32,106

New cases: 254

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,691

Hart

Total cases: 22,312

New cases: 231

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,858.8

New Forest

Total cases: 32,904

New cases: 215

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,315.7

Rushmoor

Total cases: 25,101

New cases: 218

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,593.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 28,789

New cases: 202

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,639.4

Southampton

Total cases: 59,851

New cases: 423

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,668.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 26,486

New cases: 152

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,613.3

