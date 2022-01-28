3,424 new Covid cases confirmed on January 28 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 3,424 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,638 on Thursday, 3,597 on Wednesday, 3,277 on Tuesday, 3,060 on Monday, 2,669 on Sunday and 2,944 last Friday.
A total of 89,176 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 28.
Data released on January 28 shows nationally there were 277 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 155,317 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 28.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 51,783
New cases: 310
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,119.7
Gosport
Total cases: 18,817
New cases: 126
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,221.6
Havant
Total cases: 27,426
New cases: 213
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,708.3
Fareham
Total cases: 24,210
New cases: 181
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,810.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 24,549
New cases: 269
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,823.5
Winchester
Total cases: 27,581
New cases: 220
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,902.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 40,018
New cases: 410
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,512.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 32,106
New cases: 254
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,691
Hart
Total cases: 22,312
New cases: 231
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,858.8
New Forest
Total cases: 32,904
New cases: 215
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,315.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 25,101
New cases: 218
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,593.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 28,789
New cases: 202
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,639.4
Southampton
Total cases: 59,851
New cases: 423
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,668.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 26,486
New cases: 152
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,613.3
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.