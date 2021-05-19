35 Covid cases confirmed on May 20 as Government changes way cases are recorded in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 35 more Covid cases reported on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 28 on Wednesday, 2 on Tuesday, 39 on Monday, 27 on Sunday, 46 on Saturday, 37 on Friday.
A total of 2,874 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on May 20.
Data released on May 20 shows nationally there were seven deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,701 since the start of the pandemic.
On the government dashboard on May 18 there was the following notice: ‘The introduction of a new system disrupted the removal of cases where a positive rapid lateral flow test (LFD) was followed by all negative laboratory (PCR) tests taken within 3 days.
‘Therefore 4,776 additional cases have been removed today. Regions and local authorities do not show the actual number of new cases reported. UK and England numbers of newly reported cases have been adjusted and correctly reflect new cases reported.’
A note on May 19 added: ‘The introduction of a new system disrupted the removal of cases where a positive rapid lateral flow test (LFD) was followed by all negative laboratory (PCR) tests taken within 3 days, as reported yesterday.
‘Therefore a further 561 cases have been removed today. Regions and local authorities do not show the actual number of new cases reported. UK and England numbers of newly reported cases have been adjusted and correctly reflect new cases reported.
‘This issue will be ongoing over the next few days.’
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of May 20.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,385
New cases: 10
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,693.7
Gosport
Total cases: 3,879
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,572.2
Havant
Total cases: 7,111
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,633.8
Fareham
Total cases: 5,275
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,538.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,902
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,007.9
Winchester
Total cases: 4,955
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,968.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,250
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,672.1
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,895
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,413
Hart
Total cases: 4,402
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,534.7
New Forest
Total cases: 6,218
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,452.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,790
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,234.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,427
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,301.7
Southampton
Total cases: 14,977
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,931
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,825
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,814.1
