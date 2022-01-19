3,506 new Covid cases confirmed on January 19 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 3,506 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,932 on Tuesday, 2,503 on Monday, 2,257 on Sunday, 2,258 on Saturday, 2,652 on Friday, 2,704 on Thursday and 3,260 last Wednesday.
A total of 108,069 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 19.
Data released on January 19 shows nationally there were 359 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 152,872 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 19.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 49,080
New cases: 363
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,860.7
Gosport
Total cases: 17,777
New cases: 144
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,993.4
Havant
Total cases: 25,730
New cases: 207
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,365.8
Fareham
Total cases: 22,616
New cases: 178
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,439.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 22,534
New cases: 202
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,196.4
Winchester
Total cases: 25,517
New cases: 245
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,263.6
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 36,613
New cases: 388
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,596.9
Eastleigh
Total cases: 30,142
New cases: 221
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,241.7
Hart
Total cases: 20,808
New cases: 154
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,317.9
New Forest
Total cases: 30,901
New cases: 239
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,200.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 23,260
New cases: 245
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,643.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 26,983
New cases: 254
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,219.2
Southampton
Total cases: 56,157
New cases: 498
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,207.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 25,187
New cases: 168
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,700.4
