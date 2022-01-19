A total of 3,506 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,932 on Tuesday, 2,503 on Monday, 2,257 on Sunday, 2,258 on Saturday, 2,652 on Friday, 2,704 on Thursday and 3,260 last Wednesday.

A total of 108,069 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 19.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on January 19 shows nationally there were 359 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 152,872 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 19.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 49,080

New cases: 363

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,860.7

Gosport

Total cases: 17,777

New cases: 144

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,993.4

Havant

Total cases: 25,730

New cases: 207

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,365.8

Fareham

Total cases: 22,616

New cases: 178

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,439.9

East Hampshire

Total cases: 22,534

New cases: 202

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,196.4

Winchester

Total cases: 25,517

New cases: 245

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,263.6

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 36,613

New cases: 388

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,596.9

Eastleigh

Total cases: 30,142

New cases: 221

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,241.7

Hart

Total cases: 20,808

New cases: 154

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,317.9

New Forest

Total cases: 30,901

New cases: 239

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,200.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 23,260

New cases: 245

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,643.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 26,983

New cases: 254

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,219.2

Southampton

Total cases: 56,157

New cases: 498

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,207.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 25,187

New cases: 168

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,700.4

