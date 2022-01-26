3,597 new Covid cases confirmed on January 26 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 3,597 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,277 on Tuesday, 3,060 on Monday, 2,669 on Sunday, 2,944 on Friday, 3,396 on Thursday and 3,506 last Wednesday.
A total of 102,292 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 26.
Data released on January 26 shows nationally there were 346 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 154,262 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 26.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 51,163
New cases: 377
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,830.9
Gosport
Total cases: 18,586
New cases: 109
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,948.8
Havant
Total cases: 26,998
New cases: 249
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,369.5
Fareham
Total cases: 23,825
New cases: 201
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,479.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 24,036
New cases: 253
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,409.2
Winchester
Total cases: 27,062
New cases: 284
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,490.6
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 37,177
New cases: 410
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,039.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 31,608
New cases: 197
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,323.5
Hart
Total cases: 21,905
New cases: 203
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,441.8
New Forest
Total cases: 32,409
New cases: 245
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,040.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 24,650
New cases: 252
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,115.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 28,353
New cases: 224
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,296.6
Southampton
Total cases: 58,960
New cases: 405
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,316.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 26,139
New cases: 188
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,369.5
