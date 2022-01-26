A total of 3,597 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,277 on Tuesday, 3,060 on Monday, 2,669 on Sunday, 2,944 on Friday, 3,396 on Thursday and 3,506 last Wednesday.

A total of 102,292 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 26.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on January 26 shows nationally there were 346 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 154,262 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 26.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 51,163

New cases: 377

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,830.9

Gosport

Total cases: 18,586

New cases: 109

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,948.8

Havant

Total cases: 26,998

New cases: 249

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,369.5

Fareham

Total cases: 23,825

New cases: 201

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,479.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 24,036

New cases: 253

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,409.2

Winchester

Total cases: 27,062

New cases: 284

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,490.6

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 37,177

New cases: 410

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,039.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 31,608

New cases: 197

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,323.5

Hart

Total cases: 21,905

New cases: 203

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,441.8

New Forest

Total cases: 32,409

New cases: 245

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,040.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 24,650

New cases: 252

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,115.9

Test Valley

Total cases: 28,353

New cases: 224

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,296.6

Southampton

Total cases: 58,960

New cases: 405

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,316.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 26,139

New cases: 188

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,369.5

