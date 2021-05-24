36 Covid cases confirmed on May 24 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 36 more Covid cases reported on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 29 on Sunday, 34 on Saturday, 39 on Friday, 35 on Thursday, and 28 on Wednesday,.
A total of 2,439 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on May 24.
Data released on May 24 shows nationally there were three deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,724 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of May 24.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,414
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,707.1
Gosport
Total cases: 3,888
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,582.9
Havant
Total cases: 7,118
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,639.4
Fareham
Total cases: 5,281
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,543.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,906
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,011.2
Winchester
Total cases: 4,959
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,971.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,260
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,677.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,902
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,418.2
Hart
Total cases: 4,406
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,538.9
New Forest
Total cases: 6,223
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,455.6
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,808
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,253.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,430
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,304.1
Southampton
Total cases: 14,999
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,939.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,834
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,820.4
