3,638 new Covid cases confirmed on January 27 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 3,638 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,597 on Wednesday, 3,277 on Tuesday, 3,060 on Monday, 2,669 on Sunday, 2,944 on Friday, and 3,396 last Thursday.
A total of 196,871 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 27.
Data released on January 27 shows nationally there were 338 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 155,040 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 27.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 51,473
New cases: 310
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,975.3
Gosport
Total cases: 18,691
New cases: 105
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,072.8
Havant
Total cases: 27,213
New cases: 215
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,539.7
Fareham
Total cases: 24,029
New cases: 204
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,654.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 24,280
New cases: 244
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,606.3
Winchester
Total cases: 27,361
New cases: 299
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,728
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 39,608
New cases: 431
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,039.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 31,852
New cases: 244
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,503.5
Hart
Total cases: 22,081
New cases: 176
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,622.1
New Forest
Total cases: 32,689
New cases: 280
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,196
Rushmoor
Total cases: 24,883
New cases: 233
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,362.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 28,587
New cases: 234
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,480.6
Southampton
Total cases: 59,428
New cases: 468
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,501.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 26,334
New cases: 195
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,506.5
