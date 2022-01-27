A total of 3,638 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,597 on Wednesday, 3,277 on Tuesday, 3,060 on Monday, 2,669 on Sunday, 2,944 on Friday, and 3,396 last Thursday.

A total of 196,871 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 27.

Data released on January 27 shows nationally there were 338 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 155,040 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 27.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 51,473

New cases: 310

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,975.3

Gosport

Total cases: 18,691

New cases: 105

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,072.8

Havant

Total cases: 27,213

New cases: 215

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,539.7

Fareham

Total cases: 24,029

New cases: 204

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,654.5

East Hampshire

Total cases: 24,280

New cases: 244

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,606.3

Winchester

Total cases: 27,361

New cases: 299

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,728

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 39,608

New cases: 431

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,039.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 31,852

New cases: 244

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,503.5

Hart

Total cases: 22,081

New cases: 176

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,622.1

New Forest

Total cases: 32,689

New cases: 280

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,196

Rushmoor

Total cases: 24,883

New cases: 233

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,362.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 28,587

New cases: 234

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,480.6

Southampton

Total cases: 59,428

New cases: 468

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,501.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 26,334

New cases: 195

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,506.5

