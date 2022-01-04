3,944 new Covid cases confirmed on January 4 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 3,944 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,066 yesterday.
A total of 218,724 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 4.
Data released on January 4 shows nationally there were 48 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 148,941 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 4.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 43,647
New cases: 432
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,330.1
Gosport
Total cases: 15,759
New cases: 180
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,610.3
Havant
Total cases: 22,878
New cases: 265
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,108.4
Fareham
Total cases: 19,913
New cases: 285
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,116.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 19,755
New cases: 204
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,952.3
Winchester
Total cases: 22,560
New cases: 227
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,915.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 31,839
New cases: 344
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,911.2
Eastleigh
Total cases: 26,920
New cases: 330
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,864.2
Hart
Total cases: 18,670
New cases: 165
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,127.5
New Forest
Total cases: 27,445
New cases: 305
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,277
Rushmoor
Total cases: 20,363
New cases: 241
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,573.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 23,781
New cases: 283
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,701.2
Southampton
Total cases: 50,040
New cases: 506
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,788.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 22,906
New cases: 177
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,097.4
