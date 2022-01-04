A total of 3,944 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,066 yesterday.

A total of 218,724 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 4.

Data released on January 4 shows nationally there were 48 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 148,941 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 4.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 43,647

New cases: 432

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,330.1

Gosport

Total cases: 15,759

New cases: 180

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,610.3

Havant

Total cases: 22,878

New cases: 265

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,108.4

Fareham

Total cases: 19,913

New cases: 285

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,116.5

East Hampshire

Total cases: 19,755

New cases: 204

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,952.3

Winchester

Total cases: 22,560

New cases: 227

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,915.4

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 31,839

New cases: 344

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,911.2

Eastleigh

Total cases: 26,920

New cases: 330

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,864.2

Hart

Total cases: 18,670

New cases: 165

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,127.5

New Forest

Total cases: 27,445

New cases: 305

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,277

Rushmoor

Total cases: 20,363

New cases: 241

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,573.9

Test Valley

Total cases: 23,781

New cases: 283

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,701.2

Southampton

Total cases: 50,040

New cases: 506

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,788.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 22,906

New cases: 177

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,097.4

