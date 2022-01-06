A total of 4,273 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 4,197 yesterday, 3,944 on Wednesday and 3,066 on Tuesday.

A total of 179,756 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 6.

Data released on January 6 shows nationally there were 231 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 149,515 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 6.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 44,649

New cases: 582

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,796.8

Gosport

Total cases: 16,189

New cases: 197

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,118.1

Havant

Total cases: 23,460

New cases: 320

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,569.1

Fareham

Total cases: 20,526

New cases: 306

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,643.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 30,179

New cases: 207

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,294.7

Winchester

Total cases: 23,057

New cases: 219

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,310.1

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 32,583

New cases: 379

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,329.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 27,587

New cases: 321

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,356.4

Hart

Total cases: 19,064

New cases: 200

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,531.2

New Forest

Total cases: 28,110

New cases: 301

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,647.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 20,796

New cases: 224

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,032.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 24,394

New cases: 306

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,183.3

Southampton

Total cases: 51,113

New cases: 550

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,213

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 23,239

New cases: 161

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,331.4

