4,273 new Covid cases confirmed on January 6 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 4,273 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 4,197 yesterday, 3,944 on Wednesday and 3,066 on Tuesday.
A total of 179,756 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 6.
Data released on January 6 shows nationally there were 231 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 149,515 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 6.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 44,649
New cases: 582
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,796.8
Gosport
Total cases: 16,189
New cases: 197
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,118.1
Havant
Total cases: 23,460
New cases: 320
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,569.1
Fareham
Total cases: 20,526
New cases: 306
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,643.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 30,179
New cases: 207
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,294.7
Winchester
Total cases: 23,057
New cases: 219
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,310.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 32,583
New cases: 379
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,329.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 27,587
New cases: 321
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,356.4
Hart
Total cases: 19,064
New cases: 200
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,531.2
New Forest
Total cases: 28,110
New cases: 301
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,647.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 20,796
New cases: 224
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,032.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 24,394
New cases: 306
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,183.3
Southampton
Total cases: 51,113
New cases: 550
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,213
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 23,239
New cases: 161
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,331.4
