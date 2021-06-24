471 Covid cases confirmed between June 23 and June 24 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 471 cases reported on Wednesday and Thursday combined in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 175 on Tuesday, 160 on Monday, 173 on Sunday, 167 on Saturday and 168 on Friday of last week.
A total of 16,703 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 24.
Data released on June 24 shows nationally there were 21 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,048 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 24.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,953
New cases: 91
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,958
Gosport
Total cases: 3,971
New cases: 11
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,680.7
Havant
Total cases: 7,255
New cases: 25
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,747.9
Fareham
Total cases: 5,406
New cases: 20
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,651
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,060
New cases: 26
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,137.1
Winchester
Total cases: 5,121
New cases: 31
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,101.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,551
New cases: 25
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,842.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 6,064
New cases: 32
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,539.5
Hart
Total cases: 4,615
New cases: 22
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,754.2
New Forest
Total cases: 6,389
New cases: 25
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,547.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,050
New cases: 28
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,509.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,695
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,514.1
Southampton
Total cases: 15,679
New cases: 92
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,209
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,921
New cases: 10
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,881.8
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.