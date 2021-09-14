573 new Covid cases confirmed on September 14 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 573 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 550 on Monday, 596 on Sunday, 790 on Saturday, 874 on Friday, 789 on Thursday and 964 on Wednesday.
A total of 26,628 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 14.
Data released on September 14 shows nationally there were 185 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 134,446 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 14.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 23,652
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,016.7
Gosport
Total cases: 6,912
New cases: 24
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,162.6
Havant
Total cases: 11,365
New cases: 30
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,995.6
Fareham
Total cases: 9,159
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,872.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 8,519
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,879.1
Winchester
Total cases: 8,933
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,093.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 14,446
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,126.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 11,244
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,296.9
Hart
Total cases: 7,638
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,825.2
New Forest
Total cases: 11,390
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,340.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,814
New cases: 32
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,457.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 10,051
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,904
Southampton
Total cases: 25,997
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,280.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 10,873
New cases: 28
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,641.1
