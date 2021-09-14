A total of 573 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 550 on Monday, 596 on Sunday, 790 on Saturday, 874 on Friday, 789 on Thursday and 964 on Wednesday.

A total of 26,628 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 14.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on September 14 shows nationally there were 185 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 134,446 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 14.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 23,652

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,016.7

Gosport

Total cases: 6,912

New cases: 24

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,162.6

Havant

Total cases: 11,365

New cases: 30

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,995.6

Fareham

Total cases: 9,159

New cases: 39

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,872.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 8,519

New cases: 38

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,879.1

Winchester

Total cases: 8,933

New cases: 41

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,093.9

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 14,446

New cases: 55

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,126.7

Eastleigh

Total cases: 11,244

New cases: 58

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,296.9

Hart

Total cases: 7,638

New cases: 33

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,825.2

New Forest

Total cases: 11,390

New cases: 40

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,340.1

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,814

New cases: 32

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,457.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 10,051

New cases: 38

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,904

Southampton

Total cases: 25,997

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,280.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 10,873

New cases: 28

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,641.1

