THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 596 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 790 on Saturday, 874 on Friday, 789 on Thursday, 964 on Wednesday, 840 on Tuesday, 885 on Monday and 983 last Sunday.
A total of 29,173 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 12.
Data released on September 12 shows nationally there were 56 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 134,200 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 12.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 23,523
New cases: 81
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,956.6
Gosport
Total cases: 6,866
New cases: 28
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,108.3
Havant
Total cases: 11,305
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,948.1
Fareham
Total cases: 9,077
New cases: 26
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,802.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 8,444
New cases: 32
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,818.6
Winchester
Total cases: 8,855
New cases: 30
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,032
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 14,352
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,073.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 11,152
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,229
Hart
Total cases: 7,580
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,765.8
New Forest
Total cases: 11,314
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,297.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,755
New cases: 30
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,394.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 9,980
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,848.2
Southampton
Total cases: 25,869
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,230.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 10,798
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,588.4
