A total of 596 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 790 on Saturday, 874 on Friday, 789 on Thursday, 964 on Wednesday, 840 on Tuesday, 885 on Monday and 983 last Sunday.

A total of 29,173 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 12.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases.

Data released on September 12 shows nationally there were 56 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 134,200 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 12.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 23,523

New cases: 81

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,956.6

Gosport

Total cases: 6,866

New cases: 28

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,108.3

Havant

Total cases: 11,305

New cases: 60

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,948.1

Fareham

Total cases: 9,077

New cases: 26

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,802.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 8,444

New cases: 32

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,818.6

Winchester

Total cases: 8,855

New cases: 30

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,032

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 14,352

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,073.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 11,152

New cases: 37

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,229

Hart

Total cases: 7,580

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,765.8

New Forest

Total cases: 11,314

New cases: 36

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,297.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,755

New cases: 30

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,394.6

Test Valley

Total cases: 9,980

New cases: 41

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,848.2

Southampton

Total cases: 25,869

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,230.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 10,798

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,588.4

