60 Covid cases confirmed on May 5 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 60 more Covid cases reported on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 55 on Tuesday, 34 on Monday, 20 on Sunday, 24 on Saturday, 47 on Friday and 40 on Thursday.
A total of 2,144 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on May5.
Data released on May 5 shows nationally there were 27 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,570 since the start of the pandemic.
The latest figures come after the latest stage of lockdown easing came on Monday, April 12 - with pubs, non-essential shops and restaurants opening.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of Wednesday, May 5.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,301
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,654.6
Gosport
Total cases: 3,874
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,566.3
Havant
Total cases: 7,081
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,610
Fareham
Total cases: 5,264
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,528.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,887
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,995.7
Winchester
Total cases: 4,952
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,966.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,245
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,669.2
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,862
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,388.3
Hart
Total cases: 4,352
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,483.2
New Forest
Total cases: 6,200
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,442.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,736
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,177.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,415
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,292.2
Southampton
Total cases: 14,848
New cases: 17
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,879.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,812
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,804.9
