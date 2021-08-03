621 new Covid cases confirmed on August 3 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 621 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 677 on Monday, 697 on Sunday, 681 on Saturday, 841 on Friday, 863 on Thursday and 746 on Wednesday.
A total of 21,691 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 3.
Data released on August 3 shows nationally there were 138 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 129,881 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 3.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 18,838
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,765.7
Gosport
Total cases: 5,157
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,078.6
Havant
Total cases: 8,950
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,090.8
Fareham
Total cases: 6,950
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,979.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,493
New cases: 30
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,308.7
Winchester
Total cases: 6,869
New cases: 27
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,501.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 11,596
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,566.9
Eastleigh
Total cases: 8,533
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,387.7
Hart
Total cases: 6,004
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,185
New Forest
Total cases: 8,733
New cases: 52
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,849.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,286
New cases: 21
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,816.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 7,843
New cases: 25
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,216.7
Southampton
Total cases: 21,033
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,329.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 8,101
New cases: 21
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,714.1
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.