629 new Covid cases confirmed on July 7 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
629 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Wednesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 668 on Tuesday, 535 on Monday, 516 on Sunday, and 462 on Saturday.
A total of 32,548 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 7.
Data released on July 7 shows nationally there were 33 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,301 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 7.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 15,699
New cases: 88
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,305.1
Gosport
Total cases: 4,109
New cases: 13
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,843.3
Havant
Total cases: 7,550
New cases: 26
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,981.6
Fareham
Total cases: 5,672
New cases: 29
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,879.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,330
New cases: 26
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,357.9
Winchester
Total cases: 5,493
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,399.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 9,117
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,163
Eastleigh
Total cases: 6,557
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,908.5
Hart
Total cases: 4,850
New cases: 19
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,996.2
New Forest
Total cases: 6,805
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,778.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,309
New cases: 13
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,783.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 6,068
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,809.8
Southampton
Total cases: 16,736
New cases: 127
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,627.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,028
New cases: 23
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,957.3
