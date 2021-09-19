A total of 641 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 728 on Friday, 814 on Thursday, 793 on Wednesday, 573 on Tuesday, 550 on Monday and 596 on Sunday.

A total of 30,144 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 18.

Data released on September 18 shows nationally there were 164 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 135,147 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 18.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 23,978

New cases: 78

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,168.6

Gosport

Total cases: 7,084

New cases: 42

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,365.7

Havant

Total cases: 11,544

New cases: 46

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,145.2

Fareham

Total cases: 9,309

New cases: 39

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,001.7

East Hampshire

Total cases: 8,701

New cases: 32

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,026.1

Winchester

Total cases: 9,104

New cases: 42

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,229.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 14,684

New cases: 53

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,260.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 11,479

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,470.3

Hart

Total cases: 7,822

New cases: 31

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,013.7

New Forest

Total cases: 11,604

New cases: 53

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,459.3

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,973

New cases: 34

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,625.5

Test Valley

Total cases: 10,239

New cases: 34

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,051.9

Southampton

Total cases: 26,409

New cases: 68

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,443.6

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 11,048

New cases: 26

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,764.1

