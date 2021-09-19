641 new Covid cases confirmed on September 18 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 641 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 728 on Friday, 814 on Thursday, 793 on Wednesday, 573 on Tuesday, 550 on Monday and 596 on Sunday.
A total of 30,144 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 18.
Data released on September 18 shows nationally there were 164 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 135,147 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 18.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 23,978
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,168.6
Gosport
Total cases: 7,084
New cases: 42
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,365.7
Havant
Total cases: 11,544
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,145.2
Fareham
Total cases: 9,309
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,001.7
East Hampshire
Total cases: 8,701
New cases: 32
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,026.1
Winchester
Total cases: 9,104
New cases: 42
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,229.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 14,684
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,260.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 11,479
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,470.3
Hart
Total cases: 7,822
New cases: 31
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,013.7
New Forest
Total cases: 11,604
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,459.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,973
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,625.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 10,239
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,051.9
Southampton
Total cases: 26,409
New cases: 68
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,443.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 11,048
New cases: 26
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,764.1
