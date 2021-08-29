A total of 648 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Sunday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 922 on Saturday, 960 on Friday, 933 on Thursday, 1,096 on Wednesday, 844 on Tuesday, 933 on Monday.

A total of 33,196 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 29.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on August 29 shows nationally there were 61 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 132,437 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 29.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 21,939

New cases: 87

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,218.8

Gosport

Total cases: 6,228

New cases: 27

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,354.8

Havant

Total cases: 10,446

New cases: 38

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,354.8

Fareham

Total cases: 8,288

New cases: 25

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,124.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 7,748

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,256.6

Winchester

Total cases: 8,153

New cases: 35

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,474.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 13,358

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,514.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 10,262

New cases: 65

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,572.3

Hart

Total cases: 7,012

New cases: 50

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,183.8

New Forest

Total cases: 10,416

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,798

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,211

New cases: 30

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,818.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 9,174

New cases: 34

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,214.4

Southampton

Total cases: 24,386

New cases: 99

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,643.6

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 9,894

New cases: 40

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,953.1

Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.

A message from the Editor