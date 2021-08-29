648 new Covid cases confirmed on August 29 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 648 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Sunday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 922 on Saturday, 960 on Friday, 933 on Thursday, 1,096 on Wednesday, 844 on Tuesday, 933 on Monday.
A total of 33,196 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 29.
Data released on August 29 shows nationally there were 61 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 132,437 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 29.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 21,939
New cases: 87
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,218.8
Gosport
Total cases: 6,228
New cases: 27
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,354.8
Havant
Total cases: 10,446
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,354.8
Fareham
Total cases: 8,288
New cases: 25
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,124.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,748
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,256.6
Winchester
Total cases: 8,153
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,474.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 13,358
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,514.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 10,262
New cases: 65
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,572.3
Hart
Total cases: 7,012
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,183.8
New Forest
Total cases: 10,416
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,798
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,211
New cases: 30
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,818.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 9,174
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,214.4
Southampton
Total cases: 24,386
New cases: 99
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,643.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 9,894
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,953.1
