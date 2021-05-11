66 Covid cases confirmed on May 13 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 66 more Covid cases reported on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 37 on Wednesday, 58 on Tuesday, 58 on Monday, 34 on Sunday and 45 on Saturday.
A total of 2,657 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on May 13.
Data released on May 13 shows nationally there were 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,651 since the start of the pandemic.
The latest figures come after the latest stage of lockdown easing came on Monday, April 12 - with pubs, non-essential shops and restaurants opening.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of Thursday, May 13.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,333
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,669.5
Gosport
Total cases: 3,890
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,585.2
Havant
Total cases: 7,102
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,626.7
Fareham
Total cases: 5,277
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,540
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,902
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,007.9
Winchester
Total cases: 4,963
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,974.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,264
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,680
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,895
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,413
Hart
Total cases: 4,392
New cases: 9
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,524.4
New Forest
Total cases: 6,222
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,455
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,769
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,212.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,434
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,307.2
Southampton
Total cases: 14,952
New cases: 16
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,921.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,829
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,816.9
