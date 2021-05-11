There were 66 more Covid cases reported on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 37 on Wednesday, 58 on Tuesday, 58 on Monday, 34 on Sunday and 45 on Saturday.

A total of 2,657 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on May 13.

Data released on May 13 shows nationally there were 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,651 since the start of the pandemic.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A health worker places tubes in a fridge at the new COVID-19 test centre. Picture: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

READ NEXT: See our latest report on Queen Alexandra Hospital Covid patients

The latest figures come after the latest stage of lockdown easing came on Monday, April 12 - with pubs, non-essential shops and restaurants opening.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth and Hampshire

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of Thursday, May 13.

The Covid-19 testing site at Lysses car park in Fareham, on Thursday, October 15. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 14,333

New cases: 6

Latest number of coronavirus cases in Portsmouth and Hampshire have been confirmed. Picture: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,669.5

Gosport

Total cases: 3,890

New cases: 3

Covid-19 testing site in Civic Centre Road, Havant. Picture: Sarah Standing (061020-4968)

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,585.2

Havant

Total cases: 7,102

New cases: 0

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,626.7

Fareham

Total cases: 5,277

New cases: 2

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,540

East Hampshire

Total cases: 4,902

New cases: 2

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,007.9

Winchester

Total cases: 4,963

New cases: 2

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,974.9

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 8,264

New cases: 4

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,680

Eastleigh

Total cases: 5,895

New cases: 7

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,413

READ NEXT: Test and trace service is missing its target in Portsmouth and Hampshire

Hart

Total cases: 4,392

New cases: 9

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,524.4

New Forest

Total cases: 6,222

New cases: 4

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,455

Rushmoor

Total cases: 7,769

New cases: 3

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,212.6

Test Valley

Total cases: 5,434

New cases: 3

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,307.2

Southampton

Total cases: 14,952

New cases: 16

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,921.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 6,829

New cases: 5

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,816.9

Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this story on portsmouth.co.uk. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to portsmouth.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit our Subscription page now to sign up.